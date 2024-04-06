Sponging off Political evolution

Humanity feeds off metaphors. Metaphors are the explanatory markers in the development of language. The prevailing political metaphor is the not-so-humble sponge. It soaks up the primeval muck of power politics and regurgitates the phonetic nuances of Indian rajneeti. Coincidentally, the oldest animal on earth is the sponge, a multi-cellular life-form that sucks in oxygen to survive. Like current political ideologies, sponges had no organs, muscles or nervous system. Their only talent was to filter food from water. Apply the sponge allusion to electoral Mahabharatas; water is voters, and the oxygen comes from the mud of rhetoric flung at opponents.

If the oldest profession in the world is prostitution, no relationship implied, the second oldest is being a sponger. Going by the molecular metaphor of political language, everyone is compressing the sponge of oratory ‘foephobia’. The master of metaphors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to squeeze the life out of the Opposition with raids and fiery speeches and turn it into a waterless sponge to be flung back to the ‘boring billion’—the first two billion years of life on Earth when nothing happened and only microbes ruled the pond.

Undoubtedly the shine of Modi’s magnetism comes from hitting up the desires, pride, identity crisis and ideological confusion about an Opposition that offers nothing but pathetic platitudes. The Gandhi organism has been sponging off its well-publicised involvement of the Freedom Movement and Indira Gandhi giving the Pakis a good thumping in Bangladesh. Today’s generation doesn’t give a damn about such achievements; ask a Gen-Z dude what a ‘Navratna’ is and they’ll probably tell you ‘Tanishq’, not one of the PSUs Nehru established.