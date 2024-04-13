Human rights cannot be excuse for Terrorism

Decoding the polemic of conscience is fraught with pathos and pitfalls. Human rights, once the scourge of autocrats, is being haunted by the clichéd question: is one man’s terrorist another man’s freedom fighter? Last week, Amnesty International condemned Israel for the death of Walid Daqqa, a Palestinian terrorist who kidnapped, tortured and mutilated Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam, by gouging our his eyes and castrating him.

Amnesty, the global torchbearer of human rights is banned in India for money laundering. The human rights space itself is blurred by ideological incongruities; many UN staff in Gaza turned out to be Hamas terrorists, some of whom even took part in the October attacks in Israel. UN experts recently condemned Israeli drone strikes that killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri.

Liberal societies have been historically soft on terror. In India for decades, the Congress and other secular governments—even Vajpayee’s—refused to retaliate to terror attacks. Not anymore. Pakistan, which sponsors terrorism in the subcontinent has accused India of exterminating wanted terrorists on its soil, in violation of the UN Charter. There is an Israeli parallel to this. After the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics by Palestinian killers, Israel launched ‘Operation Wrath of God’ to hunt down and eliminate the murderers. It took 20 years.

Again the Israelis are hunting down and killing every single perpetrator of the October 7 barbarities. Hamas knows its leaders are dead men walking. Pakistan’s ISI is now figuring that Mossad tactics can be Xeroxed. On April 5, Defence minister Rajnath Singh declared, “If any terrorist from a neighbouring country tries to disturb India or carry out terrorist activities here… escapes to Pakistan we will go to Pakistan and kill him there.” Just as Modi’s opponents fear the ED at home, there is fear in Islamabad.