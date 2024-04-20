Northern gumption could make the BJP go South

In the late 1940s, Sardar Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister in Jawaharlal Nehru’s Cabinet, embarked on the strenuous task of uniting India. The country was then a patchwork quilt of British India and the monarchs who ran their own show.

While the 17 British Indian provinces accepted without a murmur, the 560 Princely States that made up around two-fifths of India’s land mass refused to accede. One of the fiercest opponents of United India was Sir CP Ramaswami Iyer, the aristocratic Dewan of Travancore, a separate kingdom in Kerala.

Sir CP as he was called, was also Patel’s friend, but only had contempt for Nehru and Gandhi: Gandhi was a “sex maniac who could not keep his hands off young girls”, and Jawaharlal Nehru was “unstable”. The Dewan’s vision included himself as a stable uniter of sovereign nations, who would persuade other southern rulers to form a loose federation of independent countries, with perhaps himself as the Prime Minister—a South India with its own military, economic, domestic and foreign policy.

On June 18, Travancore’s king Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma announced, “On and from 15th August, 1947, Travancore will reassume its independence and sovereignty in full measure.” Nehru hated Sir CP. He threatened to bomb Travancore if it didn’t accede to India. He even told Patel that he would get the Dewan shot if he entered Delhi. Patel, deadpan, replied, “He’s presently staying in my house, and is not to be disturbed.”

Sir CP’s fall was his anti-Communism. October 1946 saw Kerala’s own Chauri Chaura—Communists burned down Punnapra Police Station killing many people, including cops. The Travancore Army retaliated by machine-gunning a mob of armed Communists that had gathered to fight the government. On July 25, 1947, a Socialist activist attacked the Dewan at a concert. Sir CP was gravely wounded and rushed to hospital. The Raja, warned of a civil war, did not have the stomach for a fight. Travancore acceded.