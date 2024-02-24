Political Biographies for Curious Souls

After hundreds of years, fiction seems to be inching close to its sell-by date, pun intended, except for Chick Lit and Amitava Ghosh. Autobiographies work as long as they’re written or ghostwritten by Steve Jobs or Michelle Obama. Self-help books do as much good as a protein shake for a dead man. The new oeuvre getting cash registers singing is biography. All it takes are Google and the cheugy chutzpah of an amateur historian to churn out a successful saga.

Writing a biography of Narendra Modi is the fave attention-seeking scheme of all saffron balladeers, with Yogi Adityanath biogs coming second. With Hindutva bibliophilism in vogue, Veer Savarkar is the royalty route for self-invented Google historians. In every ethos, lauding the king has been the ticket to riches and rewards. But beware, biographies can get more yawns than yeahs; the trick is to pitch the guy and his gall in racy prose faster than Picasso can say “Guernica”.

Rahul Gandhi, The Ghost Who Walks: First, no publisher wants to publish his story because it won’t sell, unless it’s a jokebook. A keek at how a man, once considered India’s most eligible bachelor with dimples, became India’s most undesired politician is worth a try. Mama’s boy is a good place to start.

Shashi Tharoor, The Sexy Sesquipedalianist: A sureshot bestseller. The rizz of India’s most flamboyant politician who exemplifies power is the ultimate aphrodisiac trope: his irresistibility to women voters and sensuous socialites is his political weapon. How did he finesse the art of tossing his hair back so stylishly? What defines the true mojo of the diplomat-writer-MP-social lion; a Hindu who can recite the scriptures better than any saffron savant and knock back a malt as smoothly as a Scotsman? Beware of the word play though, he could give our Shankaracharyas a new Sanskrit word longer than Gadkari’s highways.