Thus Begins the Age of Ram

It is not only the politicians or itinerant sadhus who are satisfied about the final outcome of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement which the VHP began in the 1980s, and Advani’s Rath Yatra imprinted on the national consciousness. The organisation’s soft-spoken, iron-willed international president Alok Kumar who has refashioned its unruly image into a Hindutva political force, is jubilant—on December 21, 1992, in Faizabad, Advani had expressed the opinion that the VHP was a fringe outfit. Kumar exclaims, “It isn’t only the VHP which is celebrating. All Hindus are. Most important is the fact that Lord Ram has been installed in every Hindu’s heart.”

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh which is the heart of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, is the first introduction to Ayodhya. The city is in celebration mode. Its streets are festive with colourful illumination; every wall and bunting bears images of Ram, Modi and Yogi. Ram is everywhere, both as a godly warrior slaying evil and a serene king protecting the idealistic nation. Saffron pennants imprinted with his image and the salutary slogan flutter in the wind.

Meanwhile, a random poster welcoming Bhupendra Modi—a local wit suggested he put them up himself—the man who filed the petition to get Rahul Gandhi disqualified from the Lok Sabha provides some comic relief. At the entrance to new Ayodhya on Ram Path, stand two large back-to-back statues of Hinduism’s most worshipped warrior god, welcoming and bidding a safe journey to visitors. Dharma Path sports all the signs of a New Age metropolis: 470 massive solar streetlights shaped like yellow suns and straddling tall, engraved columns look futuristic in this timeless town. “The CM’s intention is to make Ayodhya a global city,” reveals Kumar.

The Ramayana is a recurrent theme that runs through the capital of Ram Rajya. Scenes from the epic depicting various adventures of its divine hero are displayed in murals along the highway and the town: Ram consecrating a Shivalinga by the sea for it to part; the slaying of Shurpanakha in her demonic form; Jatayu’s last stand. Billboards advertise Ram Kathas by many veterans and ashram heads. One was going on to the rapt attention of a large group seated in an expansive, newly-erected auditorium at Bhaktmall ji ki Bagiya.

Despite the Shankaracharya controversy, Modi is seen by Ayodhyaites as a yogi adept at performing the arcane rituals of Hinduism and yoga. “Never in the history of Ayodhya has a king consecrated a temple as was the custom in the old days,” observes Vimalendra Tiwari, a shopkeeper who plies his trade by the Naya Ghat on the Saryu River. “Now that too will be completed in Ayodhya,” he says referring to the prime minister.

On January 22, Narendra Modi, the mascot of new Ayodhya, marks a new milestone in his journey as the torchbearer of global Hinduism. The Ram temple is guaranteed to bear his imprimatur as god’s supreme warrior in the Modiayana of the future. Since Modi’s visit to Ayodhya just over three years ago, work to transform the town into a modern city is proceeding at manic pace in three 24/7 shifts. Supercop Prashant Kumar, who is part of the committee that oversees the reconstruction, says, “Ayodhya was a sleepy little town. The government has made it vibrant, by widening roads and scaling up infrastructure. The public is participating in the effort. Ayodhya looks after its wellbeing.”