Modi is converting all Hindus to Hinduism

Whataboutery’ is the Wordle solution in India’s ideological puzzle. The noun debuted in The Irish Times sometime in the 1970s when Northern Ireland was in bloody turmoil; a letter to the editor bemoaned the fact that “We have a bellyful of Whataboutery in these killing days and the one clear fact to emerge is that people, Orange and Green, are dying as a result of it…” Add a bit of Pantone dark to the Orange, and you get saffron. The Ram Mandir of Ayodhya is the BJP’s retort to whataboutery; for the word is bandied about as freely by liberals, all the while throwing shade as the political patois of the Right.

It goes something like this: “Why blame the Mughals alone for demolishing temples? Hindu rulers did it too. Didn’t King Indra III demolish the temple of Kalapriya who his arch foes, the Pratiharas, worshipped in 10 AD? Besides, more recently, didn’t Narendra Modi demolish ancient temples while developing Varanasi?”

“Why give Mahmud of Ghazni a bollocking for looting the Somnath temple? Didn’t the Pallava king Narasimhavarman I steal the Vatapi Ganapati idol from the Chalukiyas after desecrating their mandir?”

“Why blame only Mughals of massacring Hindus? Didn’t the Pandavas, helped by Lord Krishna, a Hindu god, kill their own brothers, the Kauravas, who were all Hindus?”