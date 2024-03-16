CAA is a Historical Rebound, Not a Political Ploy

The classical Greeks were obsessed with identity. They called themselves civilised and others ‘barbarians’. Identity is the monochrome membership that shapes society. India has Aryans and Dravidians. America has natives and settlers. The ‘othering’ that secular intelligentsia frets about after Narendra Modi came to power, and the Sangh’s attempts to decolonise and de-culturise all non-Hindu influences irrespective of merit, is a social identity movement powered by politics. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, is a response to India’s post-Independence secular identity crisis.

New India wants a new identity that leaves the old liberal order behind. The BJP defines India as a Hindu nation, and that’s not going to change. The secularists who governed India until 2014 never tapped into the fear of Hindus; they tapped into the fear they themselves created among Muslims about the hovering Hindu threat. India’s Partition politics gave equal weight to both communities, which was seen as a travesty by Indians who were driven out of their homes, lynched, raped and slaughtered. Identity erases individuality, which is the tragedy of all women who were gang raped during the Partition riots, not because who they were as individuals but what they represented.

Social identity is a conflict zone without winners; a Ukraine of the mind and an Auschwitz of the heart. MK Gandhi’s political ambition to promote Nehru, and his sabotage of Jinnah contributed to the creation of Pakistan; it also formalised the ‘other’ trope in modern India. Howling against the CAA and posting chronology memes disguise the larger issue of national identity. India is a majority Hindu nation. It was before, and after, and during Islamic and British conquests.