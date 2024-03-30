Epictetus and free floating anxiety of Democracy

In ancient times, there were no psychologists, only philosophers. The Greek philosopher Epictetus was actually a social psychologist who founded a school of philosophy in 68 AD. He writes, “it is men’s opinion of themselves, not the events themselves, that cause their emotions.” The current events causing political anxiety are the elections. In modern psychology, Epictetus could be describing the “free floating anxiety” phenomenon.
Possibly it is free floating anxiety that makes Narendra Modi an indomitable machine of brains and brawn, sleeping barely four hours, at work, or during campaigns. He has never lost and has no plans to lose. Is that why the BJP contests every election as if it is its last, and adds more political protein to the mix of rhetoric and welfare? One pearl of Epictetus’s wisdom is: “First say to yourself what you would be; and then do what you have to do”—precisely what the prime minister is doing: he sees himself as the ambassador of India’s destiny, avenger of wrongs, fierce patriot and nemesis of corporate corruption, electoral bonds notwithstanding.
Bharat’s Cardinal Richelieu couldn’t care less about what the theocrats thought; Modi enshrined Ram Lalla by himself. Yet, is it floating anxiety that nudges him to see Rahul as his primary foe, though the comparison is disproportionate. Rahul may perhaps has never heard of Epictetus, and is free floating about the country sans anxiety, unless Jairam Ramesh has quoted the Greek thinker; “If you want to improve, be content to be thought foolish and stupid.” The Stoic philosopher’s maxim that ‘no man is free who is not master of himself’ can be read that no Congressman is free: unless the Congress Peter Pan throws flies off to dynasty Neverland, a Congress wonderland will be just a fairy tale.
As opinion polls go, Modi has no reasons to be worried. “Man is not worried by real problems so much as by his imagined anxieties about real problems,” is another insightful Epictetus gem. The problem with imprisoning rambunctious political enemies is that prison makes heroes out of biros who will rewrite political history. Though Kejriwal lacks the stature of JP, Vajpayee, Advani, George Fernandes, Madhu Limaye, Arun Jaitley and Nanaji Deshmukh, the Delhi honcho will become a real problem for the BJP; the longer he stays in the slammer, the victimhood of his recidivist comrades is guaranteed. AAP’s alcohol policy could very well be a scam, but the CM’s arrest could turn the high muckamuck into a martyr of democracy persecuted by the BJP’s floating anxiety that he could play spoiler in the elections.
The government is unfortunately acquiring the image of a prejudiced persecutor of the Opposition, as if its own leaders are spotless. However mesmeric the Modi Magic, however powerful and organised the saffron cadres, however powerful Hindu pride is after the Ram Mandir, ignoring the floating anxiety of voters is inadvisable. Sure, enough scams exist to justify the arrests of Opposition netas; but as Epictetus said, “Any person capable of angering you becomes your master; he can anger you only when you permit yourself to be disturbed by him.” Modi is his own master and victory seems to be guaranteed, going by the preparations. However, anger is another form of anxiety. It could be the BJP’s spear of god and Achilles’ heel.
Ravi Shankar
