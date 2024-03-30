Epictetus and free floating anxiety of Democracy

In ancient times, there were no psychologists, only philosophers. The Greek philosopher Epictetus was actually a social psychologist who founded a school of philosophy in 68 AD. He writes, “it is men’s opinion of themselves, not the events themselves, that cause their emotions.” The current events causing political anxiety are the elections. In modern psychology, Epictetus could be describing the “free floating anxiety” phenomenon.

Possibly it is free floating anxiety that makes Narendra Modi an indomitable machine of brains and brawn, sleeping barely four hours, at work, or during campaigns. He has never lost and has no plans to lose. Is that why the BJP contests every election as if it is its last, and adds more political protein to the mix of rhetoric and welfare? One pearl of Epictetus’s wisdom is: “First say to yourself what you would be; and then do what you have to do”—precisely what the prime minister is doing: he sees himself as the ambassador of India’s destiny, avenger of wrongs, fierce patriot and nemesis of corporate corruption, electoral bonds notwithstanding.

Bharat’s Cardinal Richelieu couldn’t care less about what the theocrats thought; Modi enshrined Ram Lalla by himself. Yet, is it floating anxiety that nudges him to see Rahul as his primary foe, though the comparison is disproportionate. Rahul may perhaps has never heard of Epictetus, and is free floating about the country sans anxiety, unless Jairam Ramesh has quoted the Greek thinker; “If you want to improve, be content to be thought foolish and stupid.” The Stoic philosopher’s maxim that ‘no man is free who is not master of himself’ can be read that no Congressman is free: unless the Congress Peter Pan throws flies off to dynasty Neverland, a Congress wonderland will be just a fairy tale.