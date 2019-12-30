Home Opinions Columns S Gurumurthy

Pejawar Swami was Karma yogi, Gnana tapasvi

The 33rd acharya in the Guru parampara to lead the Pejawar Mutt, Vishwesha Theertha became a sanyasi and later after the prescribed training, its head.

Published: 30th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami

He was one of the leading lights of the Dharma Samsad of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which was in the forefront of the Ram Temple movement at Ayodhya. Yet no secular, liberal politician would dare call him a Hindu bigot or communal. He was a founding leader of the Go-Raksha movement for protecting and saving cows. No Leftist would say he was semi-barbarian as Karl Marx referred to the tradition of cow worship in India.

Virtually standing alone in the spiritual fraternity he dared the frightening Emergency and dictatorship in 1975 and published a protest letter declaring, “As long as my Dharmic activities are not affected, I am even ready to serve a prison sentence.” The Emergency regime would not touch him.

When some Hindu sects demanded minority status, he declared, “if all Hindu sects demand similar status, only Muslims will be majority in the country.” No liberal or secular would object to his truthful statement. This was Vishwesha Theertha of Pejawar Mutt known to millions of his followers and multi-millions across India and the world as Pejawar Swami who attained siddhi on Sunday morning. How is it that he was perceived and treated differently when he took positions that conflicted with highly powerful opinions or persons? To answer in one word: penance, tapas as the ancient Hindu tradition would put it.

The 33rd acharya in the Guru parampara to lead the Pejawar Mutt, Vishwesha Theertha became a sanyasi and later after the prescribed training, its head. He adorned the position with such dignity and character that he became the icon of not just the philosophical peer Mutts of the Madhwa tradition but for all such and similar traditions all over India. In a spiritual life spanning over 80 years from the age of seven, during which he had seen 1,000 full moons (Chandra darshan), which is regarded as a great landmark in the life of sanyasin. He lived the life of a true celibate, a harmless and ideal sanyasi — unattached to fame, power and position, including his own.

ALSO READ: Seer who championed cause of social equality, no more

It is comparatively easy in the ancient Hindu tradition to become and be a sanyasi giving up all power and possession. But it is difficult to be a sanyasi and head an institutions with power and possession and safeguard and accrete both, yet not be enamoured of it. It is relatively easy to be detached, but impossibly challenging to be detached in attachment. It calls for a spiritually perfected technique and disciplined state of mind of a Karma yogi to achieve detached attachment.

On how to achieve detached attachment, Sri Ramakrishna Pramahamsa gave the example of how one should apply oil on the hands while peeling a jackfruit to avoid getting stuck in the sticky residue. Gnana yogis like the Pejawar Swami practised Karma yoga, doing one’s duty without getting attached to the outcome. That was how he was handling the Pejawar Mutt without being affected or attached to it. This is the discipline of Karma yoga in a Gnana yogi. The Pejawar Swami was Gnana tapasvi who practised Karma yoga.

A gnani in service of the needy

The general perception is that a Hindu gnani keeps off the society and its contemporary needs. Pejawar Swami was a gnani with a difference. He was in the streets, in heat and cold, to help the society and inspired millions to contribute for the cause he appealed for. Swamiji constructed 150 homes for those rendered homeless when a terrible cyclone hit Hamsaladeevi area in Andhra Pradesh.
When Latur was hit by earthquake, he contributed immensely for the rehabilitation of the devastated people. He instituted the Janakalyan Nidhi for providing relief for the poor and the downtrodden. For him everything was Sri Krishna. He built a 50-bed hospital, Krishna Chikitsalaya, for the treatment of the poor and the needy. He also built an orphanage, Sri Krishna Sevadhama. He founded an Ayurveda college to impart training in traditional Indian health science.

ALSO READ: He fought for rights of Dalits till the end

Despite being a traditionalist rooted in a spiritual and ritual heritage that goes back thousands of years, which could distance people mentally from the modern world, he actively promoted contemporary education and knowledge. He established science, arts and commerce colleges in Siddapura and a primary school and a pre-university college as a model institution in his birth place of Ramakunja. These institutions are his symbolic efforts to inspire those deep rooted in tradition not go ignore the contemporary world and needs.

Saints like Pejawar Swami are millennial seers in the tradition of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Maharishi Aurobindo, Ramana Maharishi and Kanchi Mahaswami, to mention a few, who are born from time to time, as Sri Krishna says, to guide the people who are being swayed by contemporary compulsions back to the roots -- the eternal or sanatana dharma.

(The author is a commentator on political and economic affairs)

Stay up to date on all the latest S Gurumurthy news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Pejavar Pejawar Mutt
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • S.A.Veerapandian
    “It calls for a spiritually perfected technique and disciplined state of mind of a Karma yogi to achieve detached attachment.” (‘Pejawar Swami was Karma yogi
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp