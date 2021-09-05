STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Columns Shankkar Aiyar

Infrastructure project delays: Loss of tax payer monies

The road to economic recovery, economists and policy makers aver, must be paved with increased government spending on infrastructure.

Published: 05th September 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Atul Pranay has conducted successful searches in sensitive cases, leading to detection of huge evasion of taxes.

Representational Image.

The road to economic recovery, economists and policy makers aver, must be paved with increased government spending on infrastructure. The Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure push, aka ‘Gati Shakti Bharat Master Plan’ announced on Independence Day, rests on this belief. The thesis is that government investment in infrastructure spurs demand, job creation, income, consumption and growth. The question, therefore, that begs to be asked is how efficiently are tax payer monies being spent?

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) produces a detailed report every three months on the status of central sector projects costing Rs 150 crore and above. The 887-page April-June 2021 report details the status of 1,779 projects — of which 12 projects were ahead of schedule, 241 on schedule, 559 delayed and for more than half, that is 967 projects, the original or anticipated date of completion is unknown. The delays, the report reveals, range between one month and 324 months. 

Typically, time overruns or delays result in cost overruns or higher expenditure — effectively the tax payer pays more for the same and must wait longer in the queue of denial. So what has been the cost of the delays? Predictably, with the government, definitions of cost are frequently redefined to accommodate delays. So there is the sanctioned cost and then there is the latest approved cost. 

As per the sanctioned cost, 480 projects suffered from cost overrun of 61.5 percent, that is Rs 4,46,169.37 crore. For a perspective of the higher burden on the tax payer consider this. Rs 4.46 lakh crore is more than the allocation for food subsidy this year — and is almost twice the total expenditure of Gujarat budget for the year 2021. As per the ‘latest approved cost’, the cost of 446 projects has gone up by Rs 2,53,571.33 crore — that is twice the expenditure earmarked for rural development this year — and nearly five times the expenditure of Himachal Pradesh budget for 2021-22. 

Of course, the pandemic has gummed up works but the picture wasn’t very different before as well. In 2020, MOSPI listed 1,698 projects of which 9 were ahead of schedule, 231 on schedule, 483 delayed and for more than half, that is 975 projects, the original anticipated date of completion was unknown. The cost overrun as per sanctioned cost was 66.7 per cent or Rs 4.33 lakh crore, while the burden of cost as per ‘latest approved cost’ rose by Rs 2.69 lakh crore. 

Vignettes from the report illuminate the state of state capacity — both at the level of the Union and state governments. The saga of projects, which are not complex engineering challenges, located in Delhi gives an idea of what may be the circumstance elsewhere.

In 2013, the government proposed the redevelopment and expansion of Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi. The project, which was to cost Rs 414 crore, is delayed by over 92 months. A ground plus three storied block to house the offices of DGCA, BCAS, AERA, AAI and AAIB in Delhi’s Safdarjung Airport is delayed by 23 months. The picture is not very different elsewhere. In 1996, a rapid transport project between Belapur and Uran in Maharashtra was initiated at an estimated cost of Rs 495 crore to be completed in 2004. Phase I was completed in 2018. Phase II is caught in “ifs and buts”. Delayed by over 216 months, the project could cost over Rs 2,900 crore.

In 2016, the Airport Authority of India proposed construction of a new ATC Tower at Kolkata airport. Reason: following the construction of the new terminal building the “view of the operational area is partially blocked”. You would think this was a project which demanded urgency. The project is delayed by over 21 months. Three rural roads projects in Tripura under the PMGSY are running 74, 69 and 63 months behind schedule. 

What is riveting is that the reasons for delays are virtually unchanged since a decade and more. In March 2013, a report on mega projects listed the cause for delays as: “delay in land acquisition, delay in forest clearance, delay in supply of material, geological surprises, slow progress of work, Maoist activities, diversion of forest land, ROU/ROW problems, law and order, etc.”  The reasons for delay in July 2021 are: delay in land acquisition, obtaining forest/environment clearances, lack of infrastructure support, delay in tendering, law and order problems, geological surprises, contractual issues, delays in approvals etc. Effectively nine of the issues fall under the Union government, eleven under states, four involve policy confusion and seven related to the operational quagmire.

This week, the PMO is reported to have sought details of projects which are delayed substantially and the cause thereof to fix accountability. While this is welcome, it is also critical to examine the structural issues in governance which result in delays. The persistence of delays calls for changes in legislation, decentralisation of clearances and simplification of regulations. The efficiency of the government’s processes will and must be measured particularly on how the system shepherds projects to fruition. The fact that even the government’s own projects struggle to clear the regulatory roundabouts illustrates the sloth haunting the eco-system. 

Shankkar aiyAr
Author of The Gated Republic, Aadhaar: A Biometric History of India’s 12 Digit Revolution, and Accidental India shankkar.aiyar@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economic recovery Gati Shakti Bharat Master Plan
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp