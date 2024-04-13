Matthew effect and inflationary geopolitics

It is not often that an epigrammatic expression from a spiritual text migrates to the material world to emerge as a popular idiom. The Gospel of Matthew (25:29) states, “For to everyone who has, more shall be given.” The text underlines the spiritual quest to value divine blessings. In 1829, the poet P B Shelley found political context and used it to frame the construct of ‘the rich get richer’. A century later, American sociologist Robert K Merton deployed the sentiments to coin the Matthew Effect to explain the gaps in recognition received by the eminent and the unknown. The concept has since morphed to reflect the phenomenon of those with advantage accumulating greater advantage.

The Matthew Effect is manifest across the global economy—at the individual and institutional levels. Theory has it that inflation and higher interest rates are hostile to wealth creation. That doesn’t quite play out in the real world of financial assets. To quote Shelley, the rich are getting richer. In 2023, the net worth of the world’s billionaires went up by over $2 trillion. And it is rising. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows that in the first 100 days of 2024, the wealth of the world’s 200 richest folks went up by nearly $450 billion and the net worth of Indian dollar billionaires shot up by over $75 billion.

The impact is visible in data on inequality—the wealth of the top 1 percent in the US hit a record $44.6 trillion. And it is not just in the US. In the past 12 months, the US Fed Funds Rate—effectively the benchmark for global interest rates—has been around 5 percent. Yet indices in the US, Japan, UK, Europe and India are hovering at all-time highs. The combination of rising stock valuations and higher interest rates are a force multiplier for the Matthew Effect as returns on cash and investments boost wealth.