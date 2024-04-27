Googlies & yorkers from the Indian political league

The lather in the media has been about whether or not the Nyay Patra explicitly states the confiscation of private wealth for redistribution. What is troubling is the underlining of euphemisms—mangalsutra, trespassers and those who birth many children—deployed as instruments of identification resulting in polarisation. The Congress may argue about what is explicit but in a fast-evolving election cycle politics is scaffolded by perceptions of implicit beliefs.

Like the shift in narrative and campaign messaging is stark. Following the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the general belief was that 2024 is a done deal. February saw the unveiling of the ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ slogan, with the BJP itself crossing the Rubicon of 350 on its own. The past week’s events haven’t altered perceptions about the trajectory, but it has triggered questions—even among the believers—on the numerical destination.

The question being discussed in living rooms is less about the character of political postulation and more about what caused the ratcheting of rhetoric. Popular theory defines this as a response to the low turnout of voters in the first phase and is overlaid on a rich tapestry of allusions of the geography of contests and location of strategic discussions that preceded the onslaught. The moot question is whether the blitzkrieg is being designed to ramp up voter turnout, or whether the ramp-up of messaging was aimed at galvanising the turnout of the cadre.

There is no mistaking that the contest between the BJP-led front and the opposition is marked by an asymmetry in capacity and capability worsened by the Congress’s affected articulation and struggle for space. The manifesto is decently detailed on some promises and patchy in parts. The declaration of a caste x-ray and a financial survey without explanation has opened up a can of claims and has been leveraged by the BJP.

Unsurprisingly, the debate is focussed on ‘inheritance tax’—which the BJP has highlighted and the Congress is laboriously denying following the utterances of family friend Sam Pitroda. The fact of inequality is a complex subject and has occupied the minds of philosophers ranging from David Hume and John Stuart Mill to John Rawls. History tells us that taxes on wealth and estate have been tried in India and discarded.