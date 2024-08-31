Ballot to budget: Vote acquisition funded by taxpayer

In the introductory chapter of his seminal essay, ‘The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte’, Karl Marx says, “History repeats itself, once as tragedy, and again as farce.” In India’s political landscape, history repeats itself first as farce and then as a mockery of farce.

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the state Assembly “I am suspending mine and state ministers’ and CPS’ salary allowances for two months.” The reason: his government was making efforts to increase its revenue and reduce unproductive expenditure. It isn’t clear what is deemed “unproductive expenditure” but the “symbolic gesture” would save the state barely Rs 2 crore.

The price of political profligacy has come home to roost. Data released by Reserve Bank of India shows between 2014 and 2024 the total outstanding liabilities of Himachal Pradesh has shot up from Rs 33,877 crore to Rs 94,992 crore; it currently spends over Rs 5,400 crore per year in interest payments. That a state once held up by the World Bank as a model for development finds itself in this plight is indeed a tragedy.

It’s not just Himachal. Every election season, parties march to the tune of new sops and top-up schemes. In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Eknath Shinde regime announced the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana—a top-up of Rs 6,000 to the Rs 6,000 paid to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana. This month, in preparation for the assembly elections, the Maharashtra government initiated the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which promises Rs 1,500 a month to 10 million women across the state. The scheme will cost the state exchequer Rs 46,000 crore. Already, in 10 years, the outstanding liability of Maharashtra spiralled from Rs 3.09 lakh crore to Rs 7.22 lakh crore, and has cost the state over Rs 47,000 crore in interest payments.