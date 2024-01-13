Three decades of the information superhighway

In 2024, the median age of the world is estimated at around 30.5 years. Effectively, half the world’s 8-plus-billion population is born in the age of the internet. The number of web riders across the world over is estimated to be over 5.3 billion and is growing. Google, the noun, is also a verb for seeking answers, the web is not necessarily the thing spiders weave, streams carry movies and music, socialising doesn’t require leaving the couch, expressions are abbreviated, and trolls are not mythical creatures. Almost every prediction made by Isaac Asimov is on touchscreens.