Atmanirbhar PSUs surge: Opportunity to trim debt and deficit

The Roman philosopher Seneca once said that luck is when preparation meets opportunity. The collective of daring and prescient investors who deployed their savings to invest in the shares of public sector enterprises are revelling at that intersection of fortune.

The timeline of data spells out the phenomenon eloquently. Consider this: in September 2020, the government offered the shares of Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders at Rs 145 per share. The value of 100 shares bought at Rs 14,500 is now Rs 236,500. Fortune also favoured the brave who invested in Rail Vikas Nigam and in IRFC. For instance, 100 shares of RVNL bought at Rs 1,900 in the March 2019 IPO are worth Rs 32,000, and 100 shares of IRFC bought at Rs 2,600 at the IPO are worth Rs 17,600. The math of the returns on the investments is mind-boggling.

There is much noise about valuations and sustainability—about the lack of liquidity, the monopolistic status of the enterprises. All of which is worthy of attention. That said, the surge in PSU shares valuations between January 2023 and 2024 has left many wonderstruck. As per NSE data, IRFC gained 349 percent, Chennai Petroleum Corporation 322 percent, RVNL 257 percent, PFC 248 percent and IRCON 242 percent.

Indeed, while the benchmark Nifty50, which includes private sector companies, has posted a gain of around 76 percent, the shares of 25 PSEs, over a third of the universe of listed PSUs, have recorded gains of over 100 percent in market value. And the enterprises are from different sectors—from railways and capital goods to power and oil majors, and even government-owned banks nudging 52-week highs.