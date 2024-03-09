Congress faced with make or break elections

History tells us that outcomes of epic battles are defined and determined by scale and momentum. The 2024 election is a contest between the BJP led by the omnipresent Narendra Modi, and a fragmented, oftentimes politically dysfunctional opposition. There is no ruling out surprises or the possibility of miracles in democracies. There is the David vs Goliath situation where the underdog, armed with slings and stones, overcome a stronger opponent. The Congress party will need more than a miracle to sustain its relevance.

The Congress is battling for mind space in this make-or-break contest. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has carved a frame of argument for Rahul Gandhi and the party. It has identified grievances and the aggrieved, and is competing with the BJP in a Churchillian fashion on social media and on the ground. This week, the party found a raw nerve in the political economy and announced a new deal for the youth—30 lakh government jobs, Rs 1-lakh apprentice scheme for graduates and diploma holders, end to paper leaks and social security for gig workers. The idea is up for debate. The challenge for the Congress is to establish its credibility. In 2019, it announced reservation of a third of government jobs for women, but the idea did not find ready acceptance in Congress-ruled states. Ironically, it found place in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In the arena of politics, victors are distinguished from the vanquished by the footprint of ideas illuminated by icons. Congress’s reign was defined by Jawaharlal Nehru, who presented the idea of an India larger than its geographic and economic imprint, Indira Gandhi, who built her equity on nationalism and welfare, and Rajiv Gandhi’s vision of a technologically modern India. In less than a decade, Modi conquered public imagination and straddled the spectrum. Brand Modi represents the idea of India as a rising power, the concept of muscular nationalism, the amplification of pro-poor welfare and the adoption of technology in governance. Ergo, the Congress must carve a new space.