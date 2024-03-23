Global spectre of higher-for-longer interest rates

The markets are calling it the ‘everything’ rally. US benchmark index S&P500 is hovering near its all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new all-time highs mid-week. In India, the Nifty50 is yo-yoing around its high watermark of 22,526. Theory has it that there is a correlation between the prices of gold (and bitcoin) and stocks, and that seem to be unravelling. Gold prices touched a new high of $2,222.49 an ounce this month. Bitcoin, that enigmatic article of faith, is bouncing off its record price of $73,797 touched on March 14. It would seem the financial markets have discovered an antidote to gravity.

The gyrations in financial markets are riveted on estimations and expectations of the cost of money. Every central bank in the world is avowedly data dependent—effectively, this means they will cut or not cut rates on the basis of incoming data on inflation, employment and growth.

This week, the US Federal Reserve presented the summary of economic projections for 2024, 2025 and 2026. It is estimated that US GDP will grow at 2.1 percent—faster than the December estimation of 1.4 percent. Unemployment will not fall as previously expected. Inflation in March was at 3.2 percent, core inflation will hover at 2.6 percent and will persist well above target till 2026. Notwithstanding the reality, the federal funds rate is projected to dip to 4.6 percent from the current band of 5.25 to 5.5 percent.