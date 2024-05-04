Putin vs the West: Lessons from 800+ days of war

The idea was propelled to the table by the struggle to fund the Ukraine war effort in the wake of the polarisation and dysfunction in Washington and disagreements in a divided Europe. In July 2023, US Congressman Michael McCaul introduced the REPO for Ukrainians Act. The bill, passed on April 23, 2024 and signed by Joe Biden the next day, authorised the president to “confiscate, transfer or vest” any Russian assets within the US jurisdiction. The urgency, in part, seems to have stemmed from fears of a possible Trump presidency and the former president’s differentiated view on the war and on aid to Ukraine.

The decision to enact a law to confiscate was less complicated for the US than for Europe. Across the Atlantic, the enthusiasm for the idea was unsurprisingly muted and faced pushback. The devil of distress and distrust is embedded in the location of the monies. The bulk of the Russian assets—over $207 billion of the $300 billion—are in Euro assets. The assets are parked in the Belgian clearing house Euroclear.

The ideators toyed with three options—outright confiscation, leverage of the assets as collateral to borrow against and fund, and use of accrued returns for Ukraine. All three options trigger and bring into focus questions of ownership and legitimacy. Lieve Mostrey, CEO of Euroclear, slammed the idea and said, “Using assets that don’t belong to you as collateral is pretty close to an indirect seizing or a commitment to future seizing, which could have exactly the same effects on the markets as a direct seizing.” Euroclear, already facing cases in Russia, would be vulnerable to more suits. There is also the issue of retaliation—the Leave Russia campaign lists over 1,600 transnational companies still operational in Russia.

Beyond the legal challenges to Euroclear, there is also the potential of macroeconomic consequences for the Eurozone. The Euro is the preferred currency for over $2.2 trillion of sovereign reserves. A confiscation would trigger distrust. ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that the move to confiscate and dispose of assets needs careful thought as it would “start breaking the international order that you want to protect, that you would want Russia and all countries to respect”.