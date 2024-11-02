Fiscal fragility & faustian fracas on freebies

The quintessential Indian adage ‘Jab jago tab savera’, it is dawn whenever you wake up, eloquently describes the whimsical wobble of piety which surfaces and echoes periodically in India’s political arena. The freebie debate is back.

On Thursday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sermonised the party on being fiscally responsible. Speaking in Bengaluru, amid a controversy over withdrawal of one of the five guarantees, Kharge said, ”Don’t go for saying five, six, 10 or 20 guarantees. Give guarantees according to your state budget. If you give guarantees beyond your budget, you will become bankrupt.”

The Kharge cautionary note arrives in the run-up to the polls in Maharashtra—where the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Congress, NCP Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Bal Thackeray Shiv Sena is set to unroll its promises. The Congress is pitching the Maha version of five guarantees—cash transfers to women heads of households, free bus travel, 10 kg of foodgrains for families, 200 units of free power and unemployment allowance.

Predictably, the BJP latched on to the Kharge advisory and targeted the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the blitzkrieg, stating that the Congress is realising “that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible”. The PM added that the Congress stands “badly exposed in front of the people” and went on to hash-tag the tweet #FakePromisesOfCongress.

Fact is, the BJP-led Maha Yuti—that includes the Eknath Shinde Sena and NCP Ajit Pawar—can hardly claim to be different. In the run-up to the polls, the Maha Yuti regime led by Shinde unveiled a raft of sops. Topping the list is the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which promises Rs 1,500 a month for 22 million women and costs the state exchequer Rs 46,000 crore. Add the top-up of Rs 6,000 on the PM Kisan programme, cash allowance of Rs 50 per cow for desi cows and raising the salaries of madrasa teachers.