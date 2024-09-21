Tirupati laddu shocker: a letter to Andhra CM

Dear Nara Chandrababu Naidu,

I am writing to you as one of the millions of devotees of Lord Venkateswara to express anguish and anger at the shocking revelations about the use of ghee adulterated with fish oil, beef tallow and animal fat in the preparation of sacred offerings at the Tirumala temple. The violation of sacred sentiments stems from systemic apathy blessed by political insurance. The focus of this letter is not the who, but the what, why and how factors that enabled this outrage.

I am sure you recognise the risks of supply chain neglect and its catastrophic consequences for the lakhs who visit Tirumala. Having known you since the 1990s when you were chief minister of the unified Andhra Pradesh, I write in the hope that you will devote the attention the issue deserves. Allow me to share a few troubling questions and make a few suggestions to begin the process of healing and the restoration of trust.

Let’s start with the known unknowns. What is the process of detection of fraudulent conduct and what does the decision tree look like? The government’s revelations show that the report on adulteration was received in July. Why did the government wait till September 20 to make it public? The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) prepares around 3.5 lakh laddus every day. Pilgrims share the precious prasadam with friends and family across India and the world. Early dissemination about the dastardly act would have alerted the faithful. So what explains the gap between the receipt of the report and its revelation?

Detection is normally followed up by action. We know from CEO Shyamala Rao that a panel of four dairy experts has been formed to advise the TTD on the process for procuring quality ghee for the temple. But critically, the public is yet to be informed if it is just one company. And what action has been taken against the perpetrators? Has the TTD or the government proceeded with filing of cases since the discovery in July?