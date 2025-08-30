Tariff threat: Convene CMs’ meet, put reforms on clock

The WhatsApp Universe is caught in a spicy tizzy. Last year, the forwards industry was busy propagating prayers and a havan for Donald Trump’s re-election and a boycott of Chinese goods. This week, as the India-China détente unfolds in Tianjin, touch-screen warriors trashing Trump are in a bind whether Chinese goods are kosher or not.

Beyond the outrage and the compulsions of binary jingoism, the fact is that the answer to the “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable” tariffs imposed by Trump is strengthening the domestic economy. The chasm between reality and potential is littered with systemic burdens imposed on the economy. Making India competitive demands wholesale reforms—of laws, taxation, permissions and compliances.

The tariff threat merits a national response—for a meeting of chief ministers chaired by the Prime Minister to put reforms on the clock. Why the states? As N T Rama Rao said in the 1980s, ‘Every square mile of India is ruled by states.’ The 1991 reforms dismantled licence raj, but left a permission raj intact. The power to liberate factor productivity for boosting growth is vested with the states.

The idea is wrapped in cautionary caveats. It cannot be yet another Vigyan Bhavan photo-op. India must leverage the scale of its economy. What is it that states do to accelerate the virtuous cycle of investment, jobs, income and consumption growth? Typically, the discourse gets wrapped in performative platitudes. The agenda has to be pre-baked and must be about trimming the costs imposed on the economy.