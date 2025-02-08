Trump’s torrid tariff twists and turns

Divining the mind of Donald J Trump is a pulsating 24x7 parlour game. Trump’s tariff tactics have triggered angst in national capitals and turmoil across global markets even as countries are yet to design their playbook for retaliation. Verily, the pronouncements of the 47th American president have acquired the countenance of reality shows.

Niccolo Machiavelli said, “Everyone sees what you seem to be, few have experience of who you really are.” Trump embodies the poignant observation in spirit and words. His conduct attracts a parade of adjectives: mercurial, mesmerising, irrational, unpredictable, transactional, strategic, whimsical, capricious, bold and reckless.

Nations can scarcely argue against Trump’s aspiration to leverage the size of the US economy to carve deals. What matters is the methodology. In recent weeks, Trump has threatened to take back the Panama canal, buy Greenland, target drug cartels in Mexico, create a 51st state by annexing Canada and even expressed the idea of taking over Gaza Strip, triggering a flurry of memes and a 4 am rejection by Saudi Arabia, which feared another nakba or catastrophe.

Trump has also ordered that the US pull out of the Paris climate accord, the WHO, the UNHRC, UNRWA; last week, he imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court during the visit of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who has an arrest warrant against his name. The actions have left US allies, foes and frenemies wondering if there is a method in the madness.

Unsurprisingly, there is much lather about plausible comparisons from the past, including Richard Nixon’s espousal of the “madman theory”. For the record, the thesis didn’t fly as Nixon struggled to sell it and as the US was mired in war under him. Comparisons are also drawn with others ranging from King George III, who lost American colonies to Napoleon, who invaded Russia in 1812 with disastrous consequences, to the mad genius Mohammad bin Tughlaq, who shifted the capital, imposed arbitrary taxes and replaced gold coins with metal tokens—episodes of good intent that ended disastrously.