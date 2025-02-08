Trump’s torrid tariff twists and turns

Divining the mind of Donald J Trump is a pulsating 24x7 parlour game. Trump’s tariff tactics have triggered angst in national capitals and turmoil across global markets even as countries are yet to design their playbook for retaliation. Verily, the pronouncements of the 47th American president have acquired the countenance of reality shows.
Niccolo Machiavelli said, “Everyone sees what you seem to be, few have experience of who you really are.” Trump embodies the poignant observation in spirit and words. His conduct attracts a parade of adjectives: mercurial, mesmerising, irrational, unpredictable, transactional, strategic, whimsical, capricious, bold and reckless.
Nations can scarcely argue against Trump’s aspiration to leverage the size of the US economy to carve deals. What matters is the methodology. In recent weeks, Trump has threatened to take back the Panama canal, buy Greenland, target drug cartels in Mexico, create a 51st state by annexing Canada and even expressed the idea of taking over Gaza Strip, triggering a flurry of memes and a 4 am rejection by Saudi Arabia, which feared another nakba or catastrophe.
Trump has also ordered that the US pull out of the Paris climate accord, the WHO, the UNHRC, UNRWA; last week, he imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court during the visit of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who has an arrest warrant against his name. The actions have left US allies, foes and frenemies wondering if there is a method in the madness.
Unsurprisingly, there is much lather about plausible comparisons from the past, including Richard Nixon’s espousal of the “madman theory”. For the record, the thesis didn’t fly as Nixon struggled to sell it and as the US was mired in war under him. Comparisons are also drawn with others ranging from King George III, who lost American colonies to Napoleon, who invaded Russia in 1812 with disastrous consequences, to the mad genius Mohammad bin Tughlaq, who shifted the capital, imposed arbitrary taxes and replaced gold coins with metal tokens—episodes of good intent that ended disastrously.
Trump, in his second term, wants to script his legacy—and in his quest, oftentimes rewrites history that he has scripted. The perceptions of irrationality and unpredictability are manifest in the torrid twists and turns of his tariff policy. The world was agog on what the Trump policy would be on China, which is now in the crosshairs of bipartisan objectives. Instead, Trump also chose to target Mexico and Canada.
Consider the timeline. In the summer of 2017, Trump defined NAFTA as the “worst trade deal ever” and terminated it. This forced renegotiation and the birth of the USMCA agreement in October 2018. Trump said the new avatar “will bring all three great nations together” to compete with the rest of the world. In February 2025, Trump declared 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, upending the complex supply chains scaffolding the three economies, and the potential cost of $1,200 a year to consumers. In contrast, after a call with Xi Jinping, Trump toned down his rhetoric and tariffs to 10 percent against the promised 60 percent.
This week, Trump opened a new chapter as he declared he was veering towards a reciprocal tariff system. It’s not an idle threat. In the last week of January, Congressman Riley M Moore introduced the US Reciprocal Trade Act, which has now acquired the Trump tag. Effectively, the US will impose tariffs equal to other countries’ rates.
In the weeks past, Trump has threatened 100 percent tariffs on BRICS nations and called India a “very big abuser” in trade even as he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a friend. This week, Modi is scheduled to meet Trump in Washington. India has, in its recent budget, scripted a pathway for negotiation—lifted foreign investment caps in insurance, opened up nuclear commerce and trimmed tariffs.
The record of tariff as an instrument for revenue and threat for a better deal for the US is rather fuzzy. In 1807, Thomas Jefferson passed the Embargo Act, imposing a ban on all trade with foreign nations in an effort to stay out of conflict, only to back out in 1809 following the impoverishment of farmers. In 1922, the US passed the Fordney-McCumber Tariff Act and the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act in 1930, raising import duties to protect American businesses and farmers. This set off a tariff race across nations—the Macmillan tariff law by the UK in 1931, the Obertarif by Germany and similar steps by others.
Objective analysis suggests tariff threats are governed by the statute of necessary and sufficient conditions. In 2024, the US had a trade deficit of $1.2 trillion. The “losses” were much lower than what Trump has claimed. The moot question is can higher tariffs boost localisation, deliver higher revenues and prop exports. Higher tariffs will be paid for by US consumers. It is mystifying what the proposed external revenue service will deliver. Further, tariffs are known to push the dollar higher—this may assuage some costs, but will end up impacting US industry and exports. The synchronised slowdown in 2019 of the world and US GDPs should be instructive.
Economist Charles Kindleberger, in The World in Depression 1929-1939, argues that the imposition of tariffs led to the collapse of world trade and played a significant role in creating the conditions and intensifying the Great Depression. The context today is hardly dissimilar. It is useful to remember that the powerful are also dependent.
Shankkar aiyAr
Author of The Gated Republic, Aadhaar: A Biometric History of India’s 12 Digit Revolution, and Accidental India
(shankkar.aiyar@gmail.com)