Fears of AI white-collar bloodbath and slower hiring

The impact of AI adoption on white-collar warriors showed up in a report on India’s job market published last week by TeamLease, a leading provider of staffing solutions. Its biannual survey for April-September 2025 estimated that job growth across India would slow down to 2.8 percent from 7.1 percent in the previous six months. The tempered outlook “underscores significant caution and a calibrated move toward agile, tech-enabled and modular workforce strategies in response to business uncertainty.”

The granular details merit attention. Job growth is plateauing in back office and administrative roles. Companies are investing in AI-driven workflow management and centralised operation hubs to curb costs and bloat. Gen AI and the emergence of inference and agentic solutions are propelling automation in factories and offices. AI-powered bots and self-service portals are replacing HR functions. Tech start-ups seek marketing and growth via AI. In media and entertainment, AI is driving post-production and audience engagement. The sectoral trend has been visible—especially in IT jobs—and is accelerating.

The gloom sensed by job seekers has popped up persistently in expert articulation every few months. This week, Dario Amodei, once on the founding team of OpenAI and currently CEO at Anthropic, warned of a ‘white-collar bloodbath’.

Amodei said, “AI could wipe out half of all entry-level white-collar jobs.”

The man who is building the large-language model Claude, which ironically is used to retrench human interface, says, “Lawmakers don’t get it, CEOs are afraid to talk about it and workers won’t realise the risks” until after it hits. Amodei has plenty of company.

Bill Gates has predicted, “Within 10 years, AI will replace many doctors and teachers.” We know of AI reading of cancer imaging. Now, AI-based mammography is here and is raising ethical questions. There is no dearth of studies either. An IMF research estimates that AI will affect almost 40 percent of jobs around the world, replacing some and complementing others. A report of the US Senate recognises: “AI has the potential to affect every sector of the workforce—including both blue-collar and white-collar jobs.” A report by Goldman Sachs says the emerging capabilities of AI models will result in companies eventually ‘employing AI workers’ along with humans.