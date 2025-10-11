Bihar’s long march of promise and why it matters

Bihar! It evokes images of deprivation, a people brimming with aspiration struggling en masse, the persistence of penury perpetuated by a politics that has left its people stranded in a dystopia defined by the divisive arithmetic of castes. It is the state where the long march of promise has been diverted into a wasteland of politics.

Why Bihar matters is because it is home to the youngest population with a median age under 25. It matters because it punches way below its young demography on the GDP scale. Bihar is home to over 130 million, roughly a tenth of India’s population. It contributes just around 3.2 percent or Rs 10.97 lakh crore (at current prices) of India’s Rs 331-lakh-crore economy. So how poor is Bihar? The distance between the top state, the national average and Bihar affords a graphic picture.

The state’s gap in per capita annual income from the top-ranked Karnataka at Rs 3.80 lakh, India’s national average at Rs 2.35 lakh is revealing. Bihar’s per capita income, at Rs 66,828, is less than a sixth of Karnataka’s and a fourth of the national average. Within Bihar, the districts of Sheohar, Madhubani and Araria are worse off with per capita income one-third of the state average.

Where does Bihar stand on the timeline of progress? Today, the state’s per capita income is where India’s was in 2012-13. Friends from the state now living elsewhere often describe it, half in jest, as the Republic of Bihar. With a population of over 131 million, the Republic of Bihar would rank as the 11th largest alongside Mexico, which boasts of a GDP of $1.8 trillion. But at roughly $125 billion, the ‘Republic’ would feature in the sixties on GDP ranking, somewhere alongside Ecuador and Puerto Rico.