STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Columns T J S George

Which leaders are ‘good and true’?

At every turn, the Government had made it clear that it was out to get Stan Swamy. This is the central fact that needs to be understood and recorded.

Published: 11th July 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Father Stan Swamy

Late rights activist and Father Stan Swamy (Photo | PTI)

So they succeeded in getting rid of Stan Swamy. It can be described as a politico-judicial killing. The politicians could not accept his fight for tribal rights and the way his simplicity gave muscle to that fight. The judiciary would not accept that he was fighting even as he was suffering from advanced Parkinson’s. The special court rejected Swamy’s bail application with the remark: “The collective interest of the community would outweigh the right of personal liberty of the applicant and, as such, old age and or alleged sickness would not go in his favour.” After that bit of wisdom, it was easy for Death to take over.

The court’s high-mindedness did, indeed, have the effect of a death sentence. There was a lack of medical facilities in the prison. The allopathic medicines given to him were on the prescriptions written by the Ayurvedic practitioners in the jail hospital. Besides, overcrowding in the jail made physical distancing impossible. The prison authorities justified all their actions and declared that Swamy had “a stable pumping heart and good blood circulation”. They made no mention of him suffering from abdominal problems and pain due to lumbar spondylitis. 

Swamy said he would undergo treatment at the Holy Family Hospital at his own cost. But the authorities insisted on the government-run JJ Hospital. Swamy was unwilling to accept that suggestion. “I have been there,” he said. “Thrice. I know the setup there. I don’t want to be hospitalised there. I’d rather die.” This should be read in conjunction with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asking the Taloja jail superintendent to respond to charges of denying medical facilities to Stan Swamy.

Taloja jail is famously overcrowded. Just as famously it is known to have only three doctors on call, all of them qualified in Ayurveda. The way Swamy was treated amounted to “killing him softly” as retired Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur put it.

At every turn, the Government had made it clear that it was out to get Stan Swamy. This is the central fact that needs to be understood and recorded. For reasons that are rather obvious, the Government had come to the conclusion that Swamy, weak and sick though he was, had become a symbol of the Government’s intolerance towards those who had different opinions. This was evident from the time they moved him from Ranchi, his base, to Mumbai. Despite his old age (83) and visible infirmities, there was no medical examination as stipulated by law. The journey all but crippled him, but the Government’s determination was clear when he was arrested under the antiterror law, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, charged with “participating in Maoist conspiracy to foment caste violence and assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. No scope for mercy in the case of such a dangerous scoundrel.

Maharashtra police had interrogated him and searched his Ranchi residence. They had found nothing incriminating. But the Powers Above could not accept that finding. So they brought in the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Which of course produced the desired results and the Prime Minister was saved from assassination.

The number of would-be assassins jailed before they could strike is a tribute to the efficiency of our security forces. Sudhir Dhawale, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Surendra Gadling were arrested in June 2018. Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira and Varavara Rao were taken in two months later. All were denied medical bail, with the exception of Varavara Rao whose condition had deteriorated drastically. Imagine how many people they would have assassinated if they were free.

Add to these names those of journalist Siddique Kappan whose mother passes away when he is in jail, and student activist Natasha Narwal whose father passes away when she is in jail. Why were they in jail? Who decided that they had committed crimes that made them too dangerous to be free? Why do those who have the power to arrest define as crime what ordinary citizens see as the routine of life? Why do honest and law-abiding citizens who want nothing but glory for their country end up as suspects in the eyes of this Government? Can such a Government be called democratic?

Questions don’t stop there. Why is Narendra Modi’s India scared of citizens who work for the glory of the country? Why does the Prime Minister see patriots as a threat? Why is he intolerant of those whose opinions differ from his? Why is he afraid of democracy? Is the answer somewhere in Mahatma Gandhi’s words: “To safeguard democracy the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and their oneness, and should insist upon choosing as their representatives only such persons as are good and true.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stan Swamy Stan Swamy death Elgar Parishad case
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Just one question-why these "Urban Naxalites" are seeking bail on the basis of Medical Grounds-Age,Ailments? Why can't they prove their Innocense?
    1 day ago reply
Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp