This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... and Sourav 

That is why a lot of this IPL is about Sourav Ganguly and his future in the running of cricket.

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Faf du Plessis (L) and MS Dhoni run between the wickets during the 2019 Indian Premier League. (Photo | AFP)

M S Dhoni’s tactical masterstroke, an umpiring controversy - the Indian Premier League (IPL) got off to a familiar start in the UAE. A shade rusty, maybe, cricket featuring Indian players has resumed after a long break. Millions are watching and catching up with updates even while coping with Covid. This time, the IPL is not just about the stars and sixes. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also under observation for taking a bold and optimistic decision - 60 games in 53 days in a bio-bubble covering three cities will be a huge administrative achievement if all goes well. On the other hand, anything untoward can be blamed on lack of organisational foresight.

Despite starting his second innings amid great expectations, Ganguly could not do much due to the lockdown. His 11 months as BCCI president have been uneventful, barring his and secretary Jay Shah’s decision to question the rule that ends their tenure in the Supreme Court. The first major cricketing decision the BCCI has taken under the two has the potential to prompt a relook into the concept of the game played primarily in countries where it is popular. In a post-Covid world, neutral venues may become a necessity. A successful IPL in the UAE can set a template for protecting commercial interests and staging big-ticket events. Ganguly and Co will be hailed as pioneers if that happens.

The flip side of this is disrepute and bad press. If anything goes wrong and the plan fails, the BCCI and its bosses will be held responsible for improper risk assessment and hasty decision-making. Being the board president, Ganguly will have to shoulder criticism from all corners of the cricket world and beyond. His future and aspirations in administration may also plunge into uncertainty. Going by elaborate arrangements made to deliver a safe IPL, it seems the BCCI president has taken a calculated risk. Success and failure both will have serious implications.

IPL Indian Premier League IPL 2020 Sourav Ganguly BCCI Jay Shah
