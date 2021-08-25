STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Big-bang plan to monetise govt assets, but will it work?

The Union government has announced another big-bang plan to raise and spend money on key infrastructure projects.

Published: 25th August 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

India GDP

(Express Illustrations | Amiit Bandre)

The Union government has announced another big-bang plan to raise and spend money on key infrastructure projects. Over the next four years, a pipeline of sarkari assets will be monetised to generate as much as Rs 6 lakh crore. Over 60% of the funds will come from assets belonging to the roads, railways and power sector, but the National Monetisation Plan (NMP) covers as many as 20 different asset classes and 12 ministries. On the face of it, this is a good option for a cash-strapped government to fund the infrastructure sector. The Centre says it is not just about funds, but is also to rope in partners to make existing government assets work efficiently and to enhance value. 

Also Read: Centre announces Rs six lakh crore asset monetisation pipeline

This is not a new idea. For decades, there has been experimentation with monetising government assets, with mixed results. The railways in Mumbai have allowed for technology parks above stations in Navi Mumbai; development rights for municipal bus yards have been sold to builders. The government, however, is keen to emphasise it is not selling off the family jewels. The two important restrictions underlined are: one, the ownership of the assets will remain with the government. Two, only the existing brownfield projects are part of the monetisation plan and will be handed back, after the contracted lease period is over.

Also Read: Assets created in last 70 years being sold: Rahul Gandhi on Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline

To make government assets work at their most efficient levels is a good perspective, but a lot depends on how well the monetisation plan has been drawn up. If it’s a general vision without detailed targets, it will be another road to failure paved with good intentions. It is indeed laudable that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ruled out monetising land as an asset. Hopefully this will keep the sharks out. However, there are numerous imponderables: the actual worth of government assets will only be known after due diligence and market valuation. Second, legal disputes and bottlenecks created by competing government departments paralyse plans. Four years is a long time and the record of the government in similar schemes is not exactly shining. The jury therefore is still out on whether it will work.  

Also Read: Centre has officially announced 'sale' of India: CPI(M) on government's decision to monetise assets

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
infrastructure projects monetisation National Monetisation Plan
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp