National camp for select wrestlers to begin on Jan 25

CHENNAI: The national camp for selected men and women wrestlers will begin in Lucknow and New Delhi respectively on January 25. With the Pro Wrestling League underway, wrestlers, who are representing their respective franchises, will be exempted from the camp and have to join it once the league is over.

As per the administrative sanction accorded by the TOPS Division of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the camp for men freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers will be held at the SAI Regional Centre in Lucknow while the women camp will be held at the IG Sports Complex in New Delhi. A total of 40 wrestlers in each category (women's wrestling, men's freestyle and Greco-Roman) will camp at the selected venues till March 31 to prepare for the upcoming international tournaments including the two Ranking Series.

Earlier, medallists of the 2025 Senior National Championships held from December 12 to 14 in Ahmedabad were selected for the national camp. A total of 40 wrestlers in each style taking the final tally of grapplers to 120 will attend the camp. They will be joined by chief coaches, coaches, physiotherapists, masseurs and doctors. "Those wrestlers, who are featuring in the PWL will be given an exemption from the camp till the league concludes," a source from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) told this daily. The league consisting of six teams started on January 15. Four top teams of the league stage will qualify for the semifinals scheduled on January 30 and 31. The final of the PWL Season 5 will be held on February 1.