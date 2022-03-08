On this Women's Day: Stories of those breaking stereotypes, inspiring society

On International Women's Day, to commemorate women's socioeconomic, political and cultural achievements, here we present the exciting stories of the most inspiring and robust women in our society...

On International Women’s Day, five women from Delhi-NCR share the lessons they’ve learnt from the women in their lives who play the role of muse, mentor, confidante or cheerleader. Read full article

We ask Delhi-NCR women across age groups on what they want for themselves and others like them. Read full article

Architect Sushma G has spent all her working life at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Having joined in 2008 as a Junior Engineer, she is the today Manager, Planning and Design. She has grown with BMRCL and moved from designing Metro’s Phase-I stations to Phase-II stations.

“I take the Metro from my home at Baiyappanahalli to MG Road, and then take a cab to Shanti Nagar. It fills me with such pride that I am seeing what I drew on a daily basis,” the architect told TNIE. The Bengalurean completed her B.Arch at UVCE. Read full article

A high pressure job of supervising the security at the terminal of the Kempegowda International airport (KIA) is handled by 34-year-old Rashmi Bedwal. This Deputy Commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force, also the mother of a little girl, is the only one in Karnataka and one of the few women in the country holding the post.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Bedwal is a B.Tech graduate in Biotechnology from the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology. “After clearing my CAPF Assitant Commandant exams in 2013, I began my career at the Mumbai International Airport. There was enormous resistance from my relatives who felt it was a male-dominated field. However, I decided to take the plunge,” she said. Read full article

Mother, daughter, wife and a public servant, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, the second woman SP of Prakasam district after Charu Sinha in 2003, has been receiving recognition for her work and public outreach programmes in the district.

Malika Garg has often been described as an official who leaves a lasting impression. Dashing, venturesome are some other words that have become synonymous with her character and working style. In a freewheeling chat with TNIE, Malika Garg elaborates on the measures she has taken to ensure safety for women...Read full article

When Sekuru Asha began making chemical-free skincare products for newborn daughter, she never thought it would turn into a booming business. A native of Guntur, 38-year-old Asha spoke to TNIE and shared her story of becoming an entrepreneur.

Recalling her childhood, she said, “After losing my father, we shifted to our grandmother’s house. I was 15-years-old when my grandfather passed away. So, I started working to support my family.” After Asha got married in 2008, she started assisting her husband, Vijay Prasad, who had set up an animation company. In 2013, the company suffered severe losses. Read full article

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s surmise that the party could be in peril if 50% of women representation is allowed, though said in half jest, will fall flat if he and other leaders with patriarchal mindset observe what has been happening in the state’s IT sector. At present, close to 50% of employees in the IT sector, which is the backbone of industries in the state, are women.

As per IT department’s estimates, at least 50,000 woman professionals are among 1.2 lakh employees in 900 companies operating from various IT parks in the state. According to sources in the industry, penetration of women in large numbers from the entry level to superior positions.... Read full article

On International Women’s Day, P G Deepamol is set to start her new job as an ambulance driver. In getting behind the wheels of one of the ‘KANIV-108’ ambulances, the Kottayam resident will be breaking into yet another male bastion.

She is set to become the first woman driver with the health department’s ambulance service, and one of the few women driving a traveller-type ambulance in the country. A lifelong passion for driving and an eagerness to use it to save lives led her to choose the job at the age of 42. Read full article

For partially blind Linsi George, life is not for making compromises because of the darkness surrounding her, but it is all about leading generations towards the light. A teacher with the lower primary section of Government Tribal Higher Secondary School at Murikkattukudy in Idukki, Linsi has proved her mettle by uplifting the tribal students and their underprivileged families settled in the area.

A winner of the state teacher’s award in 2020, the 42-year-old from Labbakkada near Kattappana has so far helped six homeless tribal children in the school to get a roof over their heads... Read full article