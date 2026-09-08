Akhilesh’s blue gamcha, jeans and T-shirt push: Is SP recasting its image for 2027 polls?

Is Akhilesh Yadav’s shift from the Samajwadi Party’s traditional red to blue more than a change of colour? With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the SP appears to be experimenting with a new visual identity aimed at expanding its appeal among young voters and Dalits.

Akhilesh Yadav was recently seen wearing a blue stole, also referred to as a 'gamcha' in local lingo, instead of the party’s familiar red-and-green colours. The change has acquired political significance as the party’s student wing is also moving towards a blue-themed appearance, with members being asked to wear blue T-shirts and jeans.

The move has triggered a larger political question: Is the Samajwadi Party attempting to build a bridge between its traditional PDA — Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak — politics and a younger, more aspirational Gen-Z electorate?

Blue has long been strongly associated with Dalit politics, particularly through the Bahujan movement and the symbolism surrounding BR Ambedkar. The colour has been prominently used by the Bahujan Samaj Party, which has historically positioned itself as the principal political voice of Dalits in Uttar Pradesh.

For the SP, therefore, the adoption of blue carries an obvious political subtext, even if the party does not formally describe the move as an attempt to appropriate the BSP’s colour politics.

The timing is significant. The SP has been seeking to consolidate the social coalition that helped it make major gains in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, the party is increasingly trying to project itself as a younger and more contemporary political organisation under Akhilesh Yadav.