Akhilesh’s blue gamcha, jeans and T-shirt push: Is SP recasting its image for 2027 polls?

Is Akhilesh Yadav’s shift from the Samajwadi Party’s traditional red to blue more than a change of colour? With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the SP appears to be experimenting with a new visual identity aimed at expanding its appeal among young voters and Dalits.
Akhilesh Yadav was recently seen wearing a blue stole, also referred to as a 'gamcha' in local lingo, instead of the party’s familiar red-and-green colours. The change has acquired political significance as the party’s student wing is also moving towards a blue-themed appearance, with members being asked to wear blue T-shirts and jeans.
The move has triggered a larger political question: Is the Samajwadi Party attempting to build a bridge between its traditional PDA — Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak — politics and a younger, more aspirational Gen-Z electorate?
Blue has long been strongly associated with Dalit politics, particularly through the Bahujan movement and the symbolism surrounding BR Ambedkar. The colour has been prominently used by the Bahujan Samaj Party, which has historically positioned itself as the principal political voice of Dalits in Uttar Pradesh.
For the SP, therefore, the adoption of blue carries an obvious political subtext, even if the party does not formally describe the move as an attempt to appropriate the BSP’s colour politics.
The timing is significant. The SP has been seeking to consolidate the social coalition that helped it make major gains in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, the party is increasingly trying to project itself as a younger and more contemporary political organisation under Akhilesh Yadav.
The student wing's proposed blue T-shirt-and-jeans combination adds another layer to the exercise. Unlike the traditional kurta-pajama and political caps associated with regional parties, jeans and T-shirts provide a distinctly informal and youth-oriented visual language.
Akhilesh himself has increasingly experimented with a more casual public image. His appearance in jeans and a T-shirt earlier this year also attracted attention on social media, marking a departure from the conventional political attire associated with him.
The party's PDA formulation has been central to Akhilesh's political strategy, bringing together backward castes, Dalits and minorities. BJP's newly appointed Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde has also recently targeted the PDA strategy while beginning the party's preparations for the 2027 elections.
The SP's latest visual messaging could therefore be an attempt to broaden the social meaning of its politics without abandoning the PDA framework.
For Dalit voters, blue can evoke Ambedkarite politics and social justice. For younger voters, particularly those active on campuses and social media, jeans, T-shirts and a less formal political image can communicate generational change.
This creates a potentially interesting overlap: blue for the Dalit political symbolism, and jeans-T-shirts for the Gen-Z appeal.
The strategy also comes at a time when the SP is attempting a broader makeover ahead of 2027. Recent political messaging has increasingly focused on women, minorities, youth and issues beyond the party's traditional electoral base. The party's increasing projection of Dimple Yadav has similarly been interpreted as part of an effort to present a more inclusive and contemporary image.
However, colour symbolism alone is unlikely to determine electoral choices. The BSP continues to have an established political association with blue among its core supporters, while the SP will have to demonstrate that its outreach to Dalits is backed by organisational representation, leadership opportunities and issues affecting the community.
Similarly, attracting Gen-Z voters will require more than changing the dress code of a student organisation. Employment, education, competitive examinations, recruitment, digital opportunities and concerns around social mobility are likely to be far more consequential for younger voters.
Yet political symbolism matters, particularly in an election where parties are fighting not just over votes but also over identity and perception.
The SP's traditional red cap has been one of its strongest visual identifiers. The emergence of blue alongside jeans and T-shirts could indicate an attempt to create an additional political vocabulary — one that speaks simultaneously to Ambedkarite voters and a younger generation.
Political analyst Shashikant Pandey, Head of the Department of Political Science at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, said, “The shift towards blue appears to be a carefully calibrated attempt by the Samajwadi Party to expand the social meaning of its PDA politics. Blue carries a strong Ambedkarite and Dalit symbolism, while the informal dress code is designed to connect with younger voters. However, symbolism will have electoral value only if it is supported by genuine organisational inclusion, representation and a clear policy agenda.”
He added, “The SP is trying to communicate two messages at the same time: social justice to Dalit voters and generational change to the youth. Whether this becomes a durable political strategy will depend on how convincingly the party translates the visual shift into grassroots mobilisation and concrete issues.”