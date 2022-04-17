STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022: Malik, Bhuvneshwar help SRH bundle out Punjab for 151 

Published: 17th April 2022 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

NAVI MUMBAI:  Young pace sensation Umran Malik produced a stunning 20th over as Sunrisers Hyderabad bundled out Punjab Kings for 151 in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old uncapped pacer was on fire in the last over when he picked three wickets while the fourth came via runout.

The over ended up being a rare wicket maiden. Malik's sensational spell came after Liam Livingstone's counter-attacking 60 off 30 balls (5x4, 4x6). The English all-rounder, who was the most expensive overseas player in this season's IPL auction with a price tag of Rs 11.50-crore, resurrected the PBKS innings after an early collapse.

Reduced to 61/4 inside eight overs after being put in, Livingstone found a perfect ally in No 6 batter Shahrukh Khan (26 off 28 balls; 1x4, 2x6) as the duo stitched together 71 from 49 balls to revive them in the middle overs.

On a slow pitch where scoring was difficult early on, the Englishman did not have any trouble as he had shots all over the pitch. But the momentum shifted heavily in favour of SRH after Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided the key breakthrough of Livingstone with Kane Williamson taking a superb low catch in the final delivery of the penultimate over.

Malik then spoiled the PBKS show as he first had Odean Smith with a slower one before castling Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora in successive deliveries.

Earlier, Punjab without their skipper and opener Mayank Agarwal (injured toe) had an anxious start and lost two wickets inside five overs including that of stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan (8). 

The experienced left-hander looked aggressive upfront against Bhuvneshwar but he was grimacing in pain after being struck close to the box off an inside edge. Dhawan was finally dismissed by Bhuvneshwar in his next over.

Punjab kept losing wickets and was soon reduced to 33/2 inside five overs when Livingstone came in to take charge of the proceedings. There were more to follow as Jonny Bairstow (12) and Jitesh Sharma (11) departed in successive overs but Livingstone and Shahrukh held on to turn it around in the middle overs.

