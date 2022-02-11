STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

NZ vs Ind: Want to bowl according to my strengths in ODIs, says Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrakar picked two wickets in the one-off T20I that India played with New Zealand on Wednesday.

Published: 11th February 2022 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

India's Pooja Vastrakar. (Photo | AP)

India's Pooja Vastrakar. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

QUEENSTOWN [New Zealand]: India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has said she wants to bowl according to her strengths in the upcoming ODIs against New Zealand.

Pooja Vastrakar picked two wickets in the one-off T20I that India played with New Zealand on Wednesday.

"Every bowler's dream is to bowl in Australia and New Zealand. In the T20I game, I was just focusing on the process and maintaining the line length. The same thing I want to do in the ODI series and bowl just on my strengths," said Pooja Vastrakar in the virtual press conference.

Speaking on her batting and her approach on power hitting, Pooja said, "In ODIs last 10 overs are very crucial and we have prepared according to that in the practice and the in the Challenger Trophy and I would like to use the same confidence here.

ALSO READ: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad recovers for COVID-19, out of isolation

Meanwhile, India wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia said she has evolved as a player and is looking forward to the New Zealand series.

"I had focused more on power hitting, I've evolved as a player and I'm looking forward to the series," said Taniya Bhatia.

The Indian women's cricket team will face New Zealand in a series comprising of five ODIs at John Davies Oval Queenstown in New Zealand from Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ODI New Zealand T20I Bowling Pooja Vastrakar
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp