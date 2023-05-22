Home Sport

IPL 2023: RCB's campaign ends after six-wicket loss to GT, MI through 

The result paved the way for Mumbai Indians' entry into the playoffs as the fourth team.

Published: 22nd May 2023 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Shubman Gill raises his bat after scoring a century against RCB at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Shubman Gill slammed a sparkling century as Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to end the home team's campaign in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli scored his seventh IPL century as RCB made 197 for five in a must-win final league stage game for the hosts.

However, GT dashed RCB's hopes by reaching the target in 19.1 overs.

For GT, the in-form remained unbeaten on a 52-ball 104, while Vijay Shankar made 53 in 35 in the rain-delayed match.

Asked to bat first, RCB were off to a brisk start with both Faf du Plessis (28 off 19 balls) and Virat Johli (101 not out off 61) finding the boundaries at will.

This was Kohli's second straight hundred.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 197/5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 101 not out, Noor Ahmad 2/39) vs Gujarat Titans: 198/4 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 104 not out, Vijay Shankar 53).

