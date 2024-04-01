IPL 2024 | Parag, Chahal, Boult make three wins on the trot for Rajasthan

CHENNAI: Riyan Parag's fine form with the bat continued again to help Rajasthan Royals win their third consecutive match of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for Rajasthan as they registered a dominating win by six wickets to reach the top of the points table on Monday.

Parag walked in with two wickets, Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson, down inside the powerplay. Even while chasing the small total, Parag was cautious in his approach in the beginning. Akash Madhwal's pace made life hard for Rajasthan batters as he took the wicket of Jos Buttler for 13. Parag then welcomed Gerald Coetzee with two boundaries in the over. Ravichandran Ashwin stood by Parag as the duo handled the trick period in the middle overs with a calm head. Once Madhwal came back for his final over, he removed Ashwin for 16, but it was a little late.

The Assam batter gave the necessary respect to Jasprit Bumrah's deliveries when needed but went after Piyush Chawla and Coetzee to reach his second half century of the season, at the same time sealing the third win of the season by six wickets.

Earlier, trying to continue their winning momentum, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Indians' first home match.

The homecoming didn't start particularly well for the former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma. Samson dived to his right to pouch a catch off Boult to silence the crowd in the first over. Ishan Kishan tried to show his intentions with a six and a four in Nandre Bueger's first over. However, Boult picked his third wicket when Burger took a sharp catch to send Dewald Brevis back for a duck. Kishan followed suit in the next over when Samson took another catch behind the stumps to reduce Mumbai to 20 for four after four overs.