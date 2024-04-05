Never rule out 'phenomenal' Vettel, says Mercedes boss Wolff

SUZUKA, JAPAN: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said Friday that "you can never discount" Sebastian Vettel, after the four-time world champion hinted he could return to Formula One to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel, who retired in 2022, said earlier this week that he had held talks with Wolff, who needs to replace seven-time world champion Hamilton at Mercedes next year.

Hamilton said in February that he was leaving to join Ferrari at the end of the season after 11 years with the Silver Arrows.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix, Wolff said Vettel's track record was "phenomenal" but stressed that his team have not chosen Hamilton's successor yet.

"It's not something that we plan to do in the next few weeks," he said.

"The driver market is very dynamic. Some of the really good guys are about to sign for some of the other teams.

"We want to continue to have discussions and keep the options open, but at this stage it's much too early to commit to a driver," he added.