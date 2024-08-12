Graham Thorpe's wife says former England cricketer took his own life

LONDON: Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe took his own life after suffering from depression and anxiety, his wife Amanda said on Monday.

Tributes poured in last week after it was announced that Thorpe had died at the age of 55.

Amanda Thorpe has now told The Times newspaper: “For the past couple of years Graham had been suffering from major depression and anxiety. This led him to make a serious attempt on his life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive care unit.

“Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better. He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him. We are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life.

“Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many, many treatments but unfortunately none of them really seemed to work.