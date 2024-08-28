Pathak named India goalkeeper in Asian Champions Trophy squad

NEW DELHI: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, on expected lines, was on Wednesday named the main goalkeeper after the retirement of PR Sreejesh in the Harmanpreet Singh-led 18-member Indian team for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy.

The tournament will see defending champions India vie for top honours alongside Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and hosts China at Hulunbuir from September 8-17.

Sreejesh announced his retirement after India won a second successive Olympic bronze medal in Paris earlier this month.

Pathak, who was India's standby goalkeeper at the Paris Olympics and in many tournaments prior to that, will now be the man in charge at the post, while Suraj Karkera will be the reserve custodian.

Experienced midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad has been made the vice-captain in place of Hardik Singh who has been rested along with Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh and Gurjant Singh.

The tournament will also be a big opportunity for India's promising drag-flicker Jugraj Singh who travelled to Paris Olympics as standby and will look to prove his credentials alongside the brilliant Harmanpreet.

A power-packed drag-flicker, Jugraj has proven his worth in the limited opportunities he got in the Pro League, and it will be up to him to cement his place in the side.

Araijeet Singh Hundal is the third drag-flicker in the team.

The defence will be manned by Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay and Sumit.