Hockey: Goalie Sreejesh helps India to consecutive Olympic bronze in final appearance

As he did three years ago against Germany in Tokyo to help the team win their first Olympic medal after 41 years, Sreejesh again made the biggest saves of his life for the team and country in dying seconds. It helped India win the medal they desperately sought.

The Yves du Manoir Stadium is part of Paris’s suburbian folklore. It is part of sporting history too. This is the only stadium that hosted events in the 1924 Paris Olympics 100 years ago, including athletics and the opening and closing ceremonies.

This was where Paavo Nurmi, the legendary Flying Finn, won four gold. The stadium was named after Yves du Manoir, a promising rugby player, who died in a plane crash at the age of 23, and was refurbished and rebuilt for hockey. It does have an emotional connection.

On Thursday, it added a new fable to its annals. The story of India’s second bronze in successive Olympics.

For the ordinary French people, it may have looked like just another medal. But for all those back home in India, this medal means more than just a bronze. It’s what 1.4 billion souls have been praying for.

It is also the fulfilment of a process meticulously charted and executed. The story did not start yesterday, not last year but well before the last Games. A silver or gold would have been the cherry on the cake.

In India, stick skill is found in abundance. The transition to modern hockey demanded a change in their attitude. They started focussing on their fitness regimen. Indian hockey has gone through numerous changes, with physical trainers and motivational sessions becoming part of training.

Craig Fulton took over just about a year ago. He has brought his defensive acumen to India's game—plugged the defensive holes, oiled the flanks, and strengthened their mind.

That change has shown during these games. They beat Australia after 52 years, then went on to eke out a draw against Great Britain with 10 men and win the tiebreaker. Germany in the semifinal was an aberration. Despite playing well, they could not climb the German wall.

On Thursday, both India and Spain started a tad nervously and were equally matched in the beginning.

India sensed a fragility in the Spanish defence. In the sixth minute, Sukhjeet Singh missed a chance to score. The ferocity of the attack at the beginning of the third quarter bore fruit. A referral was needed for a penalty corner, and once again, Harmanpreet came to the rescue.

In the final quarter, the game turned into an intense battle of endurance and nerve. Spain’s Marc Miralles tried converting penalty corners but was blocked with ease. There were tense moments towards the end, with Spain getting a couple of penalty corners, but India held on.

Harmanpreet has been the MVP of the campaign here. India’s team leader was once again everywhere. Defending when needed and shielding his goalkeeper—you won’t find a better exponent of the drag flick than Harmanpreet in the country right now.

And if somehow the ball slipped through him, there was a behemoth of a human wall still to beat—Sreejesh. Such has been Sreejesh's dominance that the 12X7 feet space between the goalposts is going to look a lot bigger without him.