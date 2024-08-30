Stephen Curry cherishes winning Olympic gold after tough Warriors finish

STANFORD: For Stephen Curry, winning an Olympic gold medal has certainly taken some of the sting away from such a disappointing end to his season with the Golden State Warriors when they missed the playoffs.

Back from his scoring flurry in a triumphant Paris Games for the United States and back on regular family duty before the new NBA season begins, Curry can reflect on the highs and lows of his year — with one notable joy being the addition of his fourth child with wife Ayesha, baby boy Caius Chai born May 11.

He has a new contract in hand, too, after receiving a $62.6 million, one-year extension on his current deal that now keeps him with Golden State through the 2026-27 season.

"Everything happens for a reason and the journey gives you all type of different experiences along the way," the 36-year-old Curry said Wednesday before hosting a charity golf tournament benefiting the couple's Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation devoted to Oakland schools. "But this summer's been amazing, just coming off a tough NBA year to experience what we did and get a win in the Olympics and some of the things I look forward to every year especially around our foundation and the work that we're doing here in Oakland. ... It puts everything into perspective of what basketball has done for me and the doors that it's opened and trying to take full advantage of it."

Now, Curry can catch his breath and clear his mind from basketball at least for a little while — before the Warriors hold training camp in Hawaii beginning in early October.

A kids' size golf club in hand, Curry lined up to hit his shot on an upward slope toward the green while reminding elementary-school students LeAni Wade and Terrell Covington about the importance of keeping their eyes on the plastic neon yellow ball to make solid contact.