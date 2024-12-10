Meet the AI cameras tracking Gukesh and Liren's eyes at World Chess Championship

SINGAPORE: During the initial games of the World chess Championship, the boffins in charge of the broadcast had an idea. D Gukesh had this habit of closing his eyes when the games were on so they wanted to put out a niche statistic to the watching world.

They called it 'focus flow'. "Total time spent with eyes closed during the game". A two-member team came up with it. It was given the go-ahead. A day later, this particular graphic was aired.

How did FIDE plan, dot the i's and cross the t's and execute everything within a 24-hour window? The short answer? AI cameras.

The long answer? Here's Lennart Ootes, one of the five taking care of the broadcast at this year's final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren. "It (focus flow) wasn't part of the original plan," he says. "We decided to do it on the fly.

"We are a team of five people. Two of them worked on this and they were fast. They not only came up with the plan but also executed it within a day."

Two cameras are positioned on either end of the chessboard, directly looking into both players' eyes. These are the ones directly responsible for picking up 'focus flow'. When Gukesh or Liren close their eyes, these cameras send a message to a running AI programme in the broadcast room.

Ootes and his team look at the numbers and percentages and bring up the graphics on the screen if they find it interesting. It's immersive but not intrusive broadcasting.

Ootes picks up the story. "We saw with Gukesh that he tends to keep his eyes closed for a long time. So what we did was we fed the camera a few images... 'this means eyes closed, this means eyes open'. The AI, in turn, learns this. That's the power of AI," the Dutchman smiles. They have had AI cameras before but this is the first time they have had AI giving them data with respect to focus flow.