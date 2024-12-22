Oleksandr Usyk successfully defends heavyweight belt with unanimous decision over Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk remained undefeated when he successfully defended his heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision over Tyson Fury on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Judges Gerardo Martinez, Patrick Morley and Ignacio Robles had identical scorecards in favor of Usyk, 116-112.

Usyk landed 179-of-423 (42%) punches thrown, while Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) landed just 144 of the 509 punches he threw, a 28% clip.

Asked if he agreed with judges scores, Usyk implied that it's not his place to question, only to box.

"I win, it's good," said Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs). "Not my deal. I win. Thank you, God."

In the closing betting numbers from BetMGM, Usyk closed -145 and Fury was +110.

The highly anticipated rematch from a May bout in which saw Fury suffer his first loss lived up to the hype from the moment the boxers entered the arena.

Per a report on ESPN, Usyk's team requested the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission during Friday's rules meeting to mandate that Fury trim his beard ahead of their unified heavyweight championship rematch.

He had a beard as burly as Santa Claus less than a week before Christmas, but the 36-year-old sauntered in unshaven and donning a bright red Christmas-themed robe with Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" accompanying his walk to the ring.