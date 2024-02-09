'Born of suffering': Jordan's Asian Cup heroics mask deeper issues

DOHA: Jordan's run to Saturday's Asian Cup final is all the more remarkable for the decrepit state of football infrastructure at home and the financial struggles of domestic teams and players.

Hussein Ammouta's side are into the final for the first time in their history and will face hosts and reigning champions Qatar.

Before now, Jordan's best Asian Cup was the quarter-finals in 2004 and 2011. The team ranked 87 in the world by FIFA has never been to a World Cup.

There are hopes that no matter what happens on Saturday in Doha, Jordan's Asian Cup could be a turning point for the sport in the football-mad country of 11 million people.

But their achievements mask deep-rooted problems at home, with a lack of money in domestic football the biggest obstacle.

Jordan's top division, the Pro League, is professional but wages can be so low that players are forced to take up second jobs in security or government offices in the capital Amman.

Sixteen of the Asian Cup squad play in Jordan's domestic league, with others in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iraq, Malaysia and Qatar. Mousa Al-Tamari is the only one playing in Europe, at Montpellier.

Underlining the lack of money in Jordanian football, the financial reward for the league champions is just 60,000 dinars ($85,000).

"The finances of the clubs are non-existent," Menem Fakhoury, secretary-general at professional side Al-Jazeera, told AFP.