Rajkot Test: Duckett hundred puts India under pressure as England race to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2

RAJKOT: Ben Duckett's power-packed hundred overshadowed R Ashwin's monumental feat as England thrived on their belligerent Bazball tactic to reach 207/2 at stumps on day two and put India under pressure in the third Test here on Friday.

Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley (15) in the final session to join Anil Kumble as the second Indian to take 500 wickets in Test history.

But India's struggles to contain England's fearless and enterprising batters persisted as Duckett raced to his third Test hundred off only 88 balls.

England have already wiped off a chunk of their first innings deficit and trail India by 238 runs going into day three.

India ended up with 445 in their first innings.

At one stage, Duckett even flirted briefly with the prospect of breaking Gilbert Jessop's record from 1902 for fastest Test ton (77 balls) for his country.

Duckett peppered the field with powerful strokes all around the ground, hitting 21 fours and two sixes to reach 133 not out from only 118 balls.

Joe Root was at the other end on nine.