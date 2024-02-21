Australia snatches last-ball win over New Zealand in 1st T20 to lead 3-match series 1-0

WELLINGTON: Tim David hit a four from the last ball of the match to give Australia a six-wicket win over New Zealand on Wednesday in the first Twenty20 international.

New Zealand made 215-3 batting first in an innings which included 13 sixes and 10 fours. Captain Mitch Marsh piloted Australia’s innings with an unbeaten 72 from 44 balls and was man of the match for his role in Australia’s third-highest successful run chase.

But David took over at the end, hitting two sixes and a four from the last three balls of the 19th over to leave Australia needing 16 runs from the last six balls.

Veteran seamer Tim Southee was given the responsibility of bowling the last over for New Zealand as the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket.

His first two balls were wides, then there was a leg bye and Australia needed 12 from three balls. David came close to settling the issue when he just caught up with a ball from Southee heading down leg and hit a remarkable six behind square.

That left Australia needed six from two balls. Marsh and David ran two from the penultimate ball of the innings, leaving Australia needing a four to win with David on strike.

Southee bowled full and David clubbed the ball through mid-wicket and just wide of Glenn Phillips’ despairing dive to the boundary. David finished 31 not out from only 10 balls.