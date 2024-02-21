India vs England: Selection headache for teams with Ranchi pitch in focus

RANCHI: At this point, it has become a routine. The moment Indian contingent arrives at the venue — two days out, one day out or in the morning — head coach Rahul Dravid will be the first to walk out to the middle and take a hard look at the pitch for the match. Even during innings breaks or session intervals during the match it is hard to miss Dravid examining the surface and see if and whether it had changed from the last time he had a look.

On a breezy Wednesday afternoon in Ranchi, it was no different. Dravid was the first among the senior coaching staff to come to the middle of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium and take a look at the surface for the fourth Test between India and England to be played from Friday. A long discussion followed between him and the curators before the former India captain headed towards the batting nets.

From the outset, the pitch seemed to have a few cracks two days out, and was kept under wraps for the second half of the day after watering in the morning. England vice-captain Ollie Pope called it “interesting”. “There’s a lot of cracks, it’s very platey, and they’ve just wetted it as well, which generally dries it up. If you wet it and leave it in the sun, we have found it’s crusted that top layer. It doesn’t necessarily look like a belting wicket at the moment. It kind of looks like one half is good and then there are a lot of platey cracks. That’s how we see it at the minute. I think we will see what happens tomorrow after the Indian team has looked at the wicket, then make a decision from there,” Pope told the reporters on Wednesday.