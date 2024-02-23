Deep impact: Akash excels on debut

RANCHI: Akash Deep was leaping in the air, shouting and celebrating. In his second over, the 27-year-old pacer had castled Zak Crawley. An inswinger had sent the off-stump cartwheeling. The excitement, though, was short-lived.

Just when Crawley started walking, the no-ball siren went off. The joy had been removed because of an unforced error.

But he was not flustered. For somebody who has been within handshaking distance of tragedies, he could deal with a momentary heartbreak.

Hailing from Sasaram in Bihar, the youngster didn’t know what cricket was till the 2007 T20 World Cup. They had to crowdfund to rent a generator to watch the India v. Pakistan final in the village. As MS Dhoni held aloft the title, a dream, however unlikely, took root.

Over the next eight years so, he featured in a lot of tennis ball tournaments. But something changed in 2015. After his dad and elder brother passed away, Deep realised he had to shoulder the responsibilities of the family.

In 2016, he started playing leather ball cricket. First, he moved to Durgapur to play first division league. Later, he found a support system thanks to coaches like Ranadeb Bose.

As someone skiddy and having the ability to generate pace off the pitch to surprise the batters, he made his U23 debut in 2018-19. List-A and Ranji debuts followed the year after. Just when it seemed like he was up and running, a stress fracture set him back. Once he made his way back to the field, he was drafted by Royal Challengers Bangalore.