TN skipper Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram bowl out Saurashtra for 183 in Ranji quarters

A couple of days back, Ajith Ram expressed his desire to bowl well against Cheteshwar Pujara and trouble the veteran batter in a chat with The New Indian Express. On Friday, the left-arm spinner not only troubled the former India No 3 batter but also dismissed him for 2 with a brilliant return catch.

"Ajith took two prized wickets that of Pujara and Arpit Vasavada. These two can play a long innings and forge a big stand. Ajith also foxed the well-settled Harvik Desai into submission. But I believe that the turning point was the dismissal of Pujara. When one manages to get such a big batter out cheaply, it creates a sense of joy and propels all the bowlers to do better," pointed out the TN captain. "So far things have gone on as per our plans and we need to play in the same fashion in the next few days," he added.

With the fifer, Sai Kishore also became the leading wicket-taker this season. He has claimed 43 wickets in eight matches so far. "Nothing special, bowled wicket to wicket, with subtle variations. Things worked out as planned. Must say that I got excellent support at the other end be it the spinners or pacers. We bowled as a unit and came out with flying colours," he added.

Tamil Nadu lost Vimal Khumar cheaply and have to be careful on Saturday morning. "Yes, we have lost a wicket. But we are positive and will do better on Saturday. We will be cautious in the first hour, then slowly build the innings. The priority will be to take the lead first and then consolidate," said the 27-year-old left-arm spinner. "With the depth and flexibility that we have in our lineup, I expect our boys to respond well to the challenge," signed off Sai Kishore.