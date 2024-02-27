Mumbai beat Baroda in Ranji quarters, Shreyas Iyer to return for semis vs Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Tailenders Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande entered the record books with a century each but it was their team's slender first-innings lead against Baroda that propelled Mumbai into the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy here on Tuesday.

With the contest ending in a draw on the fifth day at the BKC Ground, Mumbai made it to the final four on the virtue of first-innings lead.

Mumbai will take on Tamil Nadu in the second semifinal this season at the same venue while in the first semifinal game, Vidarbha will host Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai had taken a lead of 36 runs in the first innings after Baroda were bowled out for 348 in reply to the hosts' 384.

The match was called off at tea with Baroda reaching 121 for three in an improbable chase of 606 on the final day, with Musheer Khan being adjudged the player of the match for his unbeaten 203 in the first innings.