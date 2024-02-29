We're relaxed, would like to play fearless cricket, says Pradosh ahead of TN Ranji SF vs Mumbai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu after a long time have made it to the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy where they will take on Mumbai in their backyard at Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday. In a knock-out game and in particular the semifinals it is imperative for teams to take a lead. A first-innings lead has always helped a lot of teams to reach the final of the most prized trophy in the country.

Here the middle order of any side plays a crucial role. If one looks at Tamil Nadu, B Indrajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Vijay Shankar have played a vital role so far to help them reach the semifinals. The availability of Washington Sundar has only bolstered their middle order.

"We are in good space of mind. We are preparing in earnest and confident of a good show against Mumbai. We will definitely carry forward the momentum of our win against Saurashtra in the quarterfinal," said Tamil Nadu middle order batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul.

Apart from a strong middle order, Tamil Nadu have batting depth as well with bowlers also chipping in with important runs. "We are aware that in a knock-out game in particular the semis, the first innings lead is vital for a win. We will play to our strengths and try and ensure that we get a good lead. We are in a relaxed state of mind, we just wish to continue the good work that we have done," added Pradosh.