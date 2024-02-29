We're relaxed, would like to play fearless cricket, says Pradosh ahead of TN Ranji SF vs Mumbai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu after a long time have made it to the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy where they will take on Mumbai in their backyard at Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday. In a knock-out game and in particular the semifinals it is imperative for teams to take a lead. A first-innings lead has always helped a lot of teams to reach the final of the most prized trophy in the country.
Here the middle order of any side plays a crucial role. If one looks at Tamil Nadu, B Indrajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Vijay Shankar have played a vital role so far to help them reach the semifinals. The availability of Washington Sundar has only bolstered their middle order.
"We are in good space of mind. We are preparing in earnest and confident of a good show against Mumbai. We will definitely carry forward the momentum of our win against Saurashtra in the quarterfinal," said Tamil Nadu middle order batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul.
Apart from a strong middle order, Tamil Nadu have batting depth as well with bowlers also chipping in with important runs. "We are aware that in a knock-out game in particular the semis, the first innings lead is vital for a win. We will play to our strengths and try and ensure that we get a good lead. We are in a relaxed state of mind, we just wish to continue the good work that we have done," added Pradosh.
Pradosh will have a vital role to play in the middle order. Once set this southpaw can get a big hundred. He has the technique and skill to play a marathon innings. "Absolutely (I am) under no pressure. Just want to go out there and express myself. I will play my natural game to the merit of the ball and try to be as useful as possible for the side. I never look at the scoreboard. I am keen to play as many balls as possible and do not count the runs."
So far Indrajith, Vijay Shankar and Pradosh have been involved in big and vital stands. On Saturday Tamil Nadu will look at the trio and Washington to forge big partnerships. "Yes, we need to have a couple of century stands going which is very important. Whoever is in the zone at that point in time must capitalise on it. I am comfortable playing with anyone as I have a good understanding with all of them. We know how to complement each other and also have the ability to increase the tempo as per the situation demands like we did against Karnataka," said Pradosh.
Mumbai have some experienced seamers and spinners in its ranks. Shreyas Iyer too will be keen to prove a point especially after after losing the BCCI central contract. "We are not bothered (Shreyas Iyer's eagerness to prove a point). All we would like to play is fearless cricket that we have been doing so far," signed off Pradosh.