Bopanna becomes World No.1 doubles player at 43, says it will inspire Gen Next of Indian tennis

NEW DELHI: Rohan Bopanna feels that his ascent to world No.1 in doubles rankings at the twilight of his career is perfect boost that Indian tennis needed just when it was falling off the radar.

Bopanna is set to become the oldest tennis player to achieve the world No.1 ranking in men's doubles after reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open along with his partner Matthew Ebden of Australia here on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old, who had entered the tournament with a career-high ranking of world No.3, and Ebden recorded a comfortable 6-4 7-6(5) win over sixth seeded Argentinian duo of Máximo González and Andrés Molteni in the quarterfinals that lasted an hour and 46 minutes here.

Bopanna will be crowned the new numero uno spot on Monday after the end of the tournament.

"It (the feat) means a lot not to just me but for Indian tennis also. You need something to inspire the next generation. Sumit (Nagal) also had a great Australian Open. He won a round," Bopanna told PTI in an exclusive interview from Melbourne.

And the star player said the feat came with a lot of sacrifices.

"Extremely proud of this (world no.1 ranking in men's doubles). It's a special moment. Lot of sacrifices have gone into this. My coaches, family everyone. My family is travelling with me, so different feeling," he said.

In fact, he is more happy that for the past week, Indian tennis has been in the news.

"Nothing at all was happening in Indian tennis. You (journalists) also did not have much to write about, so this has happened at the right time."

Earlier, Rajeev Ram of the USA was the oldest player to be ranked world no.1 when he had achieve the top ranking in October 2022 at the age of 38 for the first time in his career.

Ebden, on the other hand, is set to reach the world no 2 spot.

Bopanna twice reached the US Open final but never won a men's doubles major.

He, however, has a mixed doubles trophy at the French Open when he and his partner Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada won the crown at the 2017 French Open, defeating Anna-Lena Grönefeld and Robert Farah in the final 26 62 1210.

But Bopanna's desire to win a men's doubles title at the Slam still remains unfulfilled, something which we wants to achieve before hanging up his racquet.

"That's a personal goal (winning men's doubles title at a Grand Slam). It's no one else's goal," he said.

For the veteran, it is always one step at a time.

"When you reach second round, next you want is third round then fourth, quarters, semi-final. So, yes I have been in two Slam final and now want to win but it's a natural. You always try to go one better," Bopanna said about his future goal.

Bopanna, who had achieved the highest of world No. 3 for the first time in 2013, is the fourth Indian after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza to take the world number one rank in doubles.